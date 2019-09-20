As Lydall (LDL) Shares Rose, Walthausen & Company Has Boosted Holding; Broadfin Capital Holds Stake in Retrophin (RTRX)

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 37,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.16M, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.57. About 158,413 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Lydall Inc (LDL) by 49.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 86,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 262,920 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31M, up from 175,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Lydall Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.83. About 37,099 shares traded. Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) has declined 48.25% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical LDL News: 07/05/2018 – General Motors (GM) Recognizes Lydall for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 16/03/2018 Lydall Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Lydall 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 01/05/2018 – Lydall 1Q EPS 64c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lydall Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDL); 09/05/2018 – Lydall Performance Materials Announces a Price Increase; 09/04/2018 – Lydall Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Lydall: Price Increase Covers All Products Supplied by Lydall Performance Materials; 15/05/2018 – Advisory Research Incorporated Exits Position in Lydall; 09/05/2018 – Lydall Cites Industry-Wide Increases in Costs of Fibers, Resins, Freight

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold LDL shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 15.08 million shares or 2.98% less from 15.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 33,186 are held by Alphaone Service Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) for 5,852 shares. Stifel Fincl invested 0% in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL). California State Teachers Retirement, a California-based fund reported 26,254 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 9,786 shares stake. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 277,835 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 20,014 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 284 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Co Na. State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 6,481 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited accumulated 99,200 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn owns 1,313 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 5,951 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Petrus Tru Lta holds 0.04% or 11,790 shares. Principal Fin stated it has 0% in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL).

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $756.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) by 15,890 shares to 139,360 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 17,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,579 shares, and cut its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC).

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $459.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zogenix Inc by 26,936 shares to 344,762 shares, valued at $16.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Strongbridge Biopharma Plc by 247,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.54M shares, and cut its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS).

