As Luxoft Hldg (LXFT) Stock Value Were Volatile, Hawk Ridge Management Has Decreased Holding by $23.32 Million; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Market Value Rose, Omers Administration Decreased Holding by $8.92 Million

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 185,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 9.90M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478.62 million, down from 10.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $49.51. About 610,710 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 17/05/2018 – Kushner Cos., Brookfield Near a Deal for Stake in 666 Fifth Ave; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund; 21/03/2018 – GLP and Brookfield Establish 50:50 Joint Venture to Develop and Operate Rooftop Solar Projects on Logistics and Commercial Rooftops in China; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video); 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Forms Venture-Capital Unit to Fund Real-Estate Tech; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RCOM TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO, BROOKFIELD FOR 181 BLN RUPEES

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (LXFT) by 74.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 402,011 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 134,623 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90 million, down from 536,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Luxoft Hldg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 347,008 shares traded or 75.55% up from the average. Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LXFT News: 23/04/2018 – Luxoft Develops ‘Blockchain Adapter’ for a Business Process Management Tool on Appian’s Platform; 12/03/2018 Luxoft Accelerates the Development of In-Car Applications with the AUTOSAR Consortium; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – SoftBank Robotics America Announces Luxoft as Premier Development Partner for Pepper, the Humanoid Robot; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING 4Q ADJ EPS 59C, EST. 60C; 23/04/2018 – Luxoft Develops ‘Blockchain Adapter’ for a Business Process Management Tool on Appian’s Platform; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding 4Q EPS 34c; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.59; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Luxoft Holding

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 831,391 shares to 5.73M shares, valued at $215.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK).

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 53,800 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $19.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 228,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 811,358 shares, and has risen its stake in Milacron Hldgs Corp.

