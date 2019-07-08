As Luxoft Hldg (LXFT) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Hawk Ridge Management Has Lowered by $23.32 Million Its Position; Crocs Com (CROX) Valuation Declined While Colony Group Has Decreased Its Stake

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (LXFT) by 74.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 402,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 134,623 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, down from 536,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Luxoft Hldg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 347,008 shares traded or 53.45% up from the average. Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) has risen 36.82% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LXFT News: 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding 4Q Rev $232.9M; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 09/04/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING – REPURCHASES MAY BE MADE FROM TIME TO TIME ON OPEN MARKET AT PREVAILING MARKET PRICES & WILL BE FUNDED FROM AVAILABLE CASH; 17/04/2018 – SoftBank Robotics America Announces Luxoft as Premier Development Partner for Pepper, the Humanoid Robot; 19/03/2018 – congatec Powers Luxoft’s Modular Next-Gen Automotive Reference Platform; 09/04/2018 – Luxoft Holding, Inc Announces Up To $60 Million Share Repurchase Program; 09/04/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING, REPORTS UP TO $60M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC – QTRLY SHR $0.34; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Luxoft Develops ‘Blockchain Adapter’ for a Business Process Management Tool on Appian’s Platform

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Crocs Inc Com (CROX) by 40.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 38,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 55,832 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 94,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Crocs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $20.88. About 1.28 million shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 44.13% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC CROX.O FY REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1.4% Position in Crocs; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.3% Position in Crocs; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INCREASED YEAR GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – CROCS SEES 2Q REV. $315M TO $325M, EST. $310.7M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – SEES FY 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE UP ABOUT 70 TO 100 BASIS POINTS OVER 2017 GROSS MARGIN OF 50.5%; 01/05/2018 – Crocs Unveils Its Drew Barrymore; 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q Rev $283.1M; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Sees 2Q Rev $315M-$325M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – INVENTORY DECLINED 17.0% TO $148.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $178.5 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2017

More notable recent Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Trend Micro and Luxoft Partner to Secure Vehicles and Mobility Services Against Cyber-attacks – Business Wire” on April 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Luxoft Holding Stock Dropped Today – The Motley Fool” published on February 14, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – January 14, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Luxoft Holding Inc 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

More notable recent Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crocs down 4% post Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PVH Stock Hurt by Soft Calvin Klein Unit: Can It Bounce Back? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Skechers and Crocs: Up and Running Footwear to Invest In – Investorplace.com” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “44 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Crocs (CROX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

