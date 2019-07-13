As Luxoft Hldg (LXFT) Market Value Declined, Holder Hawk Ridge Management Lowered Holding; Rockshelter Capital Management Has Cut Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (LXFT) by 74.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 402,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 134,623 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90 million, down from 536,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Luxoft Hldg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 347,008 shares traded or 68.11% up from the average. Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) has risen 36.82% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LXFT News: 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – congatec Powers Luxoft’s Modular Next-Gen Automotive Reference Platform; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC – QTRLY SHR $0.34; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC QTRLY REVENUE OF $232.9 MLN, UP 14.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND DOWN 1.6% SEQUENTIALLY; 09/04/2018 – Luxoft Holding, Inc Announces Up To $60 Million Share Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – congatec Powers Luxoft’s Modular Next-Gen Automotive Reference Platform; 23/04/2018 – Luxoft Develops ‘Blockchain Adapter’ for a Business Process Management Tool on Appian’s Platform; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding 4Q Adj EPS 59c; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING 4Q ADJ EPS 59C, EST. 60C; 12/03/2018 Luxoft Accelerates the Development of In-Car Applications with the AUTOSAR Consortium

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 23,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, down from 69,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $112.43. About 1.07M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 126,627 shares to 207,619 shares, valued at $29.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Topbuild Corp by 83,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Seaspine Hldgs Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 33 shares. Huntington Savings Bank reported 221,786 shares. United Capital Advisers Lc reported 0% stake. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability holds 2,010 shares. Invest Svcs Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 28,773 shares. Hl Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 5,608 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Company invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 12,600 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Artemis Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.11% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). South State owns 3,309 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Menta Capital Llc accumulated 0.12% or 2,700 shares. Stifel Fincl stated it has 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0.01% or 25,905 shares. Fiera Capital, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 277,555 shares.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 31.23 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

