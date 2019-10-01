As Luminex (LMNX) Valuation Declined, Rgm Capital Has Upped by $10.10 Million Its Stake; Bright Rock Capital Management Maintains Position in Chevron (CVX)

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 11.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.33 million, up from 67,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $116.1. About 3.47 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Luminex Corp (LMNX) by 19.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 505,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% . The hedge fund held 3.06 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.17 million, up from 2.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Luminex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $892.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $19.89. About 124,547 shares traded. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has declined 32.99% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 07/05/2018 – Luminex Sees 2Q Rev $78.5M-$80M; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP – REAFFIRMS ITS FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF BETWEEN $310 MLN AND $316 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q EPS 30c; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Declares Dividend of 6c; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Rev $82.7M; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $313.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $313.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14,000 shares to 69,155 shares, valued at $5.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

