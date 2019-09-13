As Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (LL) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Spark Investment Management Boosted Its Stake; Strategy Asset Managers Increases Position in American Intl Group (AIG)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 15,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 195,844 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.44M, up from 180,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.76. About 3.19 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS ACTIONS TAKEN IN EXCESS CASUALTY “BECOME EFFECTIVE NOW,” BUT COMPANY TAKING TIME TO VERIFY – CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 12/04/2018 – AIG and EY Announce Strategic Tax Compliance and Technology Agreement; 07/05/2018 – ICAHN SOLD HIS AIG POSITION WHEN THE STOCK CHANGED HANDS BETWEEN $60 AND $65 – FORBES, CITING; 19/04/2018 – AIG – AUTHORISATION OF NEW INSURANCE COS IN UK AND LUXEMBOURG THAT WILL SEE ALL BUSINESS TRANSFERRED TO NEW ENTITIES AHEAD OF UK LEAVING EU; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders set to vote on pay package for new CEO; 04/05/2018 – Ex-AIG Head Denies Cuomo Oversaw Cuts to $100 Million in Bonuses; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance International Net Premiums Written $4.13 Billion

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (LL) by 143.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 101,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.21% . The hedge fund held 171,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99 million, up from 70,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.17% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $11.25. About 3.27M shares traded or 97.63% up from the average. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 64.01% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LL); 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Announces New Senior Management Appointment; 16/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $22; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – Lumber Liquidators: Marco Pescara, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, Resigns to Pursue Other Opportunities; 03/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for May. 10; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS IN SETTLEMENT PACT CONSISTENT W/ MOU TERMS; 16/03/2018 LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS 1Q LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Volume Surges More Than 22 Times Average

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc by 382,558 shares to 126,500 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wideopenwest Inc by 81,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,200 shares, and cut its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Since May 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $276,164 activity. $39,592 worth of stock was bought by Tyson Charles E on Thursday, May 30. 14,000 shares were bought by KNOWLES DENNIS R., worth $112,610 on Thursday, August 8.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $353.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 26,164 shares to 10,598 shares, valued at $847,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 10,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,053 shares, and cut its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF).

