As Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (LL) Share Value Declined, Landscape Capital Management Increased by $1.24 Million Its Stake; Crow Point Partners Cut Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake by $14.28 Million as Share Value Rose

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 39.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 69,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 105,015 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.51M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $231.37. About 1.02M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (LL) by 87.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 113,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.21% . The hedge fund held 242,016 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.80 million, up from 129,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 382,310 shares traded. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 64.01% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS-TO PROVIDE $36 MLN TO SETTLE CLAIMS BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF BUYERS OF CO’S CHINESE-MANUFACTURED LAMINATE FLOORING SOLD BETWEEN 2009-2015; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Comp Store Sales Growth Mid-Single Digits; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS IN SETTLEMENT PACT CONSISTENT W/ MOU TERMS; 16/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $22; 19/04/2018 – DJ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LL); 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS – ON MARCH 15, ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH PLAINTIFFS CONSISTENT WITH TERMS OF MOU RELATED TO OCT 23 LITIGATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Narrows Loss, Reiterates 2018 Targets; 16/03/2018 LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Volume Surges More Than 22 Times Average

Since May 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $276,164 activity. $39,592 worth of stock was bought by Tyson Charles E on Thursday, May 30. KNOWLES DENNIS R. also bought $112,610 worth of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) on Thursday, August 8.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Grwth & Income Oppty F by 31,329 shares to 16,178 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO) by 81,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,173 shares, and cut its stake in Western Ast Infl Lkd Opp & I (WIW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold LL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 23.23 million shares or 3.62% more from 22.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 395 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 37,283 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 264,048 shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Barclays Pcl owns 32,843 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 76 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corporation owns 28,945 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Landscape Limited Liability Company stated it has 242,016 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Huntington Comml Bank stated it has 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 43,915 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Com has 1,027 shares.

More notable recent Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Has Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Post Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:POST) 7.5% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lumber Liquidators +16% amid go-private talk – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Penske Automotive Group, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:PAG) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “NextEra Energy Partners signs $1.37B deal to acquire Meade Pipeline – South Florida – South Florida Business Journal” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This High-Yield Utility Continues to Pour Money Into Renewables – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy in Wind Power – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $622.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 210,000 shares to 335,000 shares, valued at $11.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Pipe International Hol.