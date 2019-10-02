As Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Stock Value Rose, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Decreased by $554,400 Its Position; As Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Market Value Declined, Serengeti Asset Management LP Decreased Stake

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 98.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 247,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36 million, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $11.09 during the last trading session, reaching $620. About 22,158 shares traded or 59.11% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 3,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 39,730 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16 million, down from 42,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $189.86. About 1.02 million shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 04/04/2018 – VP Burgoyne Disposes 100 Of Lululemon Athletica Inc; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Appoints Patrick Guido Its New CFO — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN GLENN MURPHY COMMENTS ON CALL; 23/04/2018 – Lululemon, a huge winner this year, is downgraded as sales growth set to slow in second half; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – INVENTORIES AT END OF FISCAL 2017 INCREASED BY 10% TO $329.6 MLN COMPARED TO $298.4 MLN AT END OF FISCAL 2016; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK GUIDO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +11%, EST. +8.6%; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +42%, EST. +8.6%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 221 are owned by Legal General Group Public Ltd. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv reported 1,225 shares. Aperio Group Ltd reported 1,359 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bokf Na holds 4,900 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc has 313 shares. Bessemer Gp reported 500 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 2,470 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New York-based First Manhattan Com has invested 0.68% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 410 shares. Swiss Financial Bank accumulated 11,517 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mufg Americas Holdg holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 250 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 4,477 shares stake. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Key Holdings (Cayman) Limited holds 0.09% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Texas Pacific Land Keeps Pumping Out More And More – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Conversion Exploration Committee Provides Update – StreetInsider.com” published on September 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending that Texas Pacific Land Trust Shareholders Vote FOR General Don Cook – Business Wire” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Appoints Sameer Parasnis as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Pacific Land Trust proxy litigation heats up with countersuit – Dallas – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $377.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 29,280 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put).

Since April 3, 2019, it had 104 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.57 million activity. Horizon Kinetics LLC bought $37,797 worth of stock or 42 shares.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $274.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22,670 shares to 69,665 shares, valued at $9.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr.