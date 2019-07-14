As Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Stock Rose, Telemus Capital Has Lifted Holding; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Whale Rock Capital Management Trimmed Holding

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 53.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 403,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 349,095 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.69M, down from 752,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $437.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 17.32 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – IKANG GETS PURCHASE PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG CAPITAL & ALIBABA; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED ALOG TECHNOLOGY PLANS HONG KONG IPO: IFR; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP-EXPECTS TO FUND BUSINESS INITIATIVES IN COMING YEAR WITH OWN INTERNAL FINANCIAL RE; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Expands Into Turkey; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 42.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 4,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,394 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, up from 10,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $189.52. About 2.80 million shares traded or 32.71% up from the average. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 75.12% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Athletica Names New CFO as CEO Search Continues; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY EPS $3.00-EPS $3.08; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 13/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $96 TARGET PRICE; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.08; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O FY SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA NAMES PATRICK GUIDO CFO; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +42%, EST. +8.6%; 04/04/2018 – VP Burgoyne Disposes 100 Of Lululemon Athletica Inc; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 37.40 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 1.05M shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $117.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 208,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $272.20 million activity.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 104,228 shares to 99,315 shares, valued at $11.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 4,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,754 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

