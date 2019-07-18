As Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Stock Price Rose, Holder Fagan Associates Has Raised Stake; Rr Advisors Lowered Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Position by $1.14 Million; Valuation Rose

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 53.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 2,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,560 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 5,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $190.38. About 959,653 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 75.12% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Net $119.8M; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%, OR INCREASED 1% ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 26/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Gets a Boost From E-Commerce; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $96; 11/05/2018 – Lululemon: Here Are 5 Potential CEO Candidates — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 Lululemon Taps Central Saint Martins on Capsule Range; 29/05/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: Is It ‘Set up for Success?’ — Barrons.com

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 29,733 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 1.29% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 382,000 shares to 498,000 shares, valued at $34.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voc Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) by 1.69 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $272.20 million activity.

