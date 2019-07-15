As Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Eagle Asset Management Lowered Stake by $6.89 Million; Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Stock Price Declined While Fj Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $361,125

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 42,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 714,009 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.00 million, down from 756,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $189.52. About 3.09M shares traded or 46.70% up from the average. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 75.12% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Appoints Patrick Guido Its New CFO — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after falling short of the company’s standards of conduct; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sales, Profits Rise as CEO Search Continues; 04/04/2018 – VP Burgoyne Disposes 100 Of Lululemon Athletica Inc; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q EPS 88c; 22/03/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: No CEO, but Investors Aren’t Complaining — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – INVENTORIES AT END OF FISCAL 2017 INCREASED BY 10% TO $329.6 MLN COMPARED TO $298.4 MLN AT END OF FISCAL 2016; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAD MANY CANDIDATES COME FORWARD FOR CONSIDERATION

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 8,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 44,975 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 1.57M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LULU’s profit will be $114.64 million for 53.84 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 0.38% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Beck Capital Management Limited Liability has 1,860 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.05% or 3,389 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 4.09 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Cutter And Brokerage reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Accuvest Global Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 7,786 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has 161,292 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Stevens Capital Mgmt LP accumulated 0.38% or 54,272 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma holds 1.06M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Putnam Lc has invested 0.19% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc invested in 0.6% or 15,000 shares. Bluecrest Management owns 3,627 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii invested in 0.04% or 3,540 shares. Tributary Management Limited Liability Com holds 11,120 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 310 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $272.20 million activity.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 25,285 shares to 732,156 shares, valued at $69.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 28,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutio (NYSE:BR).

More notable recent Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Why This Analyst Is Cautious On Lululemon, Carter’s – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Big Is Lululemon Athletica’s International Opportunity? – Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Apparel Stocks – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WEX, CIA, LULU – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 12, 2019 : LULU, RH, OXM, NEPT, TLRD, CULP – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 23.60% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.89 per share. ZION’s profit will be $200.81 million for 10.54 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Hibbett Sports, Comtech, Quanta Services, Principal Financial and Zions – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Zions Bancorporation (ZION) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting ZION Put And Call Options For March 15th – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Frozen Bakery Products Market to Grow at 8.24% CAGR Through 2024: Zion Market Research – GlobeNewswire” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alphabet Gets CPUC Permit, Boosts Self-Driving Initiatives – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. STEPHENS STEVEN DAN sold $385,590 worth of stock. ALEXANDER BRUCE K sold 5,169 shares worth $259,205. The insider Smith Jennifer Anne sold $373,977. $24,756 worth of stock was sold by SHIREY TERRY ALAN on Wednesday, February 13. LAURSEN THOMAS E sold $59,951 worth of stock or 1,237 shares.