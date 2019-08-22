As Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Market Value Rose, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Cut Position; Ami Investment Management Has Upped Howard Hughes (HHC) Stake by $340,625

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 307,971 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.47 million, down from 315,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $183.33. About 898,684 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +12%, EST. +8.6%; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAS TALKED WITH SEVERAL CEO CANDIDATES; 13/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $96 TARGET PRICE; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 11/05/2018 – Lululemon: Here Are 5 Potential CEO Candidates — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after falling short of the company’s standards of conduct; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $96; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 3,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 34,547 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 31,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $132.15. About 228,595 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 3,700 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Company holds 996,286 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 436,191 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Maltese Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 0.99% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 118,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 34,427 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 4,061 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc invested in 19,887 shares or 0% of the stock. Real Estate Mgmt Services Limited Company invested in 48,910 shares. St James Co Ltd Liability Company holds 2.08% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 205,766 shares. Moreover, M&T Bank Corp has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 4,119 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Incorporated holds 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 3,878 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0% or 195 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Company holds 0% or 21 shares.

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66 million and $189.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,062 shares to 20,297 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son by 9,050 shares to 942,413 shares, valued at $33.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 6,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Endava Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 59,123 shares. 11,844 are held by Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Limited Com. Menta Limited Liability Corp owns 5,485 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 25,701 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 0.07% or 430,610 shares. Moreover, Artisan Prns Partnership has 0.26% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 133,570 shares in its portfolio. Tobam invested in 0.3% or 36,455 shares. Schroder Inv Management Group holds 2,060 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 146,264 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 4.09 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.16% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Com has invested 0% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Mgmt LP holds 0.16% or 20,365 shares.

