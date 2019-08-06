As Lubys (LUB) Valuation Declined, Holder Bandera Partners Cut Its Holding; Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Shareholder Cadian Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding as Valuation Declined

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 38.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 2.49 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The hedge fund held 3.97 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.93 million, down from 6.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $25.96. About 944,203 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.28, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.57; 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.28; 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA EARNED AN ADDED $100M MILESTONE ON ANDEXXA FDA APPROVAL; 24/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Cleared for Commercial Manufacture of Portola’s FDA-Approved Andexxa®; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANDEXANET ALFA IS CURRENTLY UNDER REVIEW BY U.S. FDA WITH AN ASSIGNED ACTION DATE OF MAY 4, 2018; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA GOT NEGATIVE CHMP OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa(R), First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors; 16/04/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Brisa and Celeste Are Must-See Neighborhoods at Irvine’s Portola Springs® Village; 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS – BROADER COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IS ANTICIPATED IN EARLY 2019 UPON FDA APPROVAL OF ITS GENERATION 2 MANUFACTURING PROCESS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTLA)

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lubys Inc (LUB) by 19.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 575,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.44% . The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, down from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Lubys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.15. About 6,186 shares traded. Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) has declined 53.78% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.78% the S&P500. Some Historical LUB News: 23/04/2018 – Luby’s 2Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 37c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Luby’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LUB); 23/04/2018 – Luby’s Same-Store Sales Decreased 3.7% in 2Q; 13/03/2018 Vintage Wine Estates Marks Women’s History Month with Promotions of Erin Luby and Kimberly Benson

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 3 investors sold LUB shares while 11 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 9.90 million shares or 7.08% less from 10.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement reported 45,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB). State Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 13,510 shares. Bandera Prns Ltd owns 2.33M shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) for 2.19 million shares. First Manhattan Company, New York-based fund reported 27,520 shares. Sunbelt has invested 0.76% in Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB). Northern Tru reported 56,985 shares stake. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Co has 2,344 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Motco accumulated 202,297 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB). Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 14,344 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Co reported 11,879 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 3,660 shares. Renaissance has 285,184 shares.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 1.00M shares to 3.76M shares, valued at $278.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 622,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Analysts await Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $-1.05 EPS, up 34.78% or $0.56 from last year’s $-1.61 per share. After $-1.02 actual EPS reported by Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.94% negative EPS growth.