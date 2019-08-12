As Lubys (LUB) Valuation Declined, Bandera Partners Decreased by $575,933 Its Holding; Kerrisdale Advisers Has Upped Position in Electronic Arts (EA)

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lubys Inc (LUB) by 19.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 575,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.44% . The hedge fund held 2.33 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, down from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Lubys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.0127 during the last trading session, reaching $1.15. About 528 shares traded. Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) has declined 53.78% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.78% the S&P500. Some Historical LUB News: 13/03/2018 Vintage Wine Estates Marks Women’s History Month with Promotions of Erin Luby and Kimberly Benson; 23/04/2018 – Luby’s 2Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 37c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Luby’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LUB); 23/04/2018 – Luby’s Same-Store Sales Decreased 3.7% in 2Q

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 258.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 271,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 375,832 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.20M, up from 104,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $91.34. About 471,767 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Medical Tru owns 3,465 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.09% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Boston Private Wealth Llc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 75,960 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Johnson Fincl Grp Incorporated reported 0.06% stake. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability reported 9,069 shares. 49,856 are held by Colony Grp Inc Limited Com. Jag Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 148,504 shares or 2.46% of all its holdings. Cibc Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Greenwood Cap Ltd has 0.89% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 34,122 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs invested in 0.02% or 703 shares. Moreover, Korea Invest Corporation has 0.1% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 218,096 shares. Whittier Co, California-based fund reported 386 shares. Pictet Bank & Trust Limited reported 1.29% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Kcm Invest Advsrs reported 2,480 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 3 investors sold LUB shares while 11 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 9.90 million shares or 7.08% less from 10.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust has 56,985 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) for 1 shares. Citadel has 11,879 shares. Bandera Prtnrs Ltd has 2.33M shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication, a New York-based fund reported 5,787 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 2.19M shares. Sunbelt holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) for 1.05M shares. Grace White New York invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB). Meeder Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB). Us Financial Bank De invested in 0% or 25,076 shares. Moreover, Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) for 2,344 shares. Motco owns 0.03% invested in Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) for 202,297 shares. Hodges Capital has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB).