As Ltc Properties (LTC) Valuation Rose, Martingale Asset Management LP Cut Its Position by $936,000; United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Ballentine Partners Has Decreased Holding as Share Value Rose

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Ltc Properties (LTC) by 25.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 20,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 61,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, down from 82,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Ltc Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 31,873 shares traded. LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has risen 10.90% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LTC News: 13/03/2018 – LTC Properties at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 09/05/2018 – LTC Properties 1Q Rev $41.8M; 09/05/2018 – LTC Properties 1Q EPS 51c; 23/04/2018 – DJ LTC Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTC); 09/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $41.8M, EST. $42.0M; 01/05/2018 – LTC Sells Portfolio of Six Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $67.5 M; 27/03/2018 – LTC Properties’ CEO and President interviewed by Advisor Access; 09/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 75C; 23/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES INC LTC.N : RBC CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 11/05/2018 – Kabarec Financial Advisors Buys 2% Position in LTC Properties

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 48.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 12,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 13,154 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 25,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $115.77. About 252,895 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average; 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups 1, Lwrs 1 Rtg On CSFB MH Ps-Thrgh Crts Ser 2002-MH3

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) by 26,004 shares to 75,884 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Cellular (NYSE:USM) by 39,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold LTC shares while 67 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.15% less from 29.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Retail Bank holds 413 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd invested in 0% or 16,650 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc has invested 0% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Bessemer Grp Inc owns 50,400 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 191 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 21,390 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Td Asset reported 181,500 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha holds 0.2% or 62,996 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 35,732 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vident Advisory Lc invested in 7,707 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Da Davidson & Com invested in 22,387 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 24,720 shares in its portfolio.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 54,305 shares to 56,805 shares, valued at $10.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 8,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 327,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL).

