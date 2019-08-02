As Ltc Pptys (LTC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Pioneer Investment Management Has Lowered by $731,565 Its Position; Shareholder Texas Yale Capital Has Lifted Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 20,334 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, up from 18,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $8.53 during the last trading session, reaching $211.6. About 2.93M shares traded or 26.28% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 01/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 14/05/2018 – Nicholas Carlson: Scoop: A new Game of Thrones just started at Goldman!; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N CEO BLANKFEIN SAYS REPORTS OF HIS PENDING RETIREMENT ARE ‘MORE OF A WISHFUL THOUGHT’; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sees `Financial Fragility’ Rising Amid Market Breakdowns; 14/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Goldman executive to become German deputy finance minister; 21/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs economists said they believe trade policy risks are at a near-term peak, but a U.S. withdraw from NAFTA looks unlikely; 07/03/2018 – EU to propose limited market access for British-based banks – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – A new generation taking the reins at Goldman Sachs is a good thing, according to @JimCramer; 08/03/2018 – TabbFORUM: NEWS: Exclusive: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June – sources (Reuters)

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ltc Pptys Inc (LTC) by 44.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 16,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 20,540 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 36,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ltc Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.06. About 192,868 shares traded. LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has risen 10.90% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LTC News: 06/03/2018 LTC Properties Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13; 13/03/2018 – LTC Properties at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 22/05/2018 – LTC Senior Management to Participate in the NAREIT REITWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – LTC Sells Portfolio of Six Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $67.5 M; 01/05/2018 – LTC SELLS PORTFOLIO OF SIX ASSISTED LIVING, MEMORY CARE; 01/05/2018 – LTC SELLS 6 ASSISTED LIVING-MEMORY CARE COMMUNITIES FOR $67.5M; 09/05/2018 – LTC Properties 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $41.8M, EST. $42.0M; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 11/05/2018 – Kabarec Financial Advisors Buys 2% Position in LTC Properties

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iat Reinsurance Limited invested in 3.3% or 101,250 shares. Moon Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 18,355 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owns 125,475 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.23% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,141 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt has invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Webster Fincl Bank N A has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Plante Moran Financial Advisors invested in 730 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.66% or 10,701 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 31,791 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Roundview Cap Llc holds 0.45% or 9,819 shares. Gulf Intl Bankshares (Uk) Limited invested in 0.27% or 79,704 shares. Shelton Mgmt accumulated 3,584 shares or 0.07% of the stock. The Washington-based Evergreen Cap Llc has invested 0.21% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Endurance Wealth Management reported 0.31% stake.

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55 million shares, valued at $253.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 1.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.75 per share. LTC’s profit will be $30.20 million for 15.15 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by LTC Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.33% EPS growth.