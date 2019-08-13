As Ltc Pptys (LTC) Stock Rose, Holder Td Asset Management Has Lowered by $3.94 Million Its Position; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined While Sonata Capital Group Trimmed Its Holding

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ltc Pptys Inc (LTC) by 32.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 87,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 181,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.31M, down from 269,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ltc Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.05. About 81,074 shares traded. LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has risen 10.90% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LTC News: 27/03/2018 – LTC Properties’ CEO and President interviewed by Advisor Access; 09/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $41.8M, EST. $42.0M; 09/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 75C; 23/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES INC LTC.N : RBC CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – LTC Properties 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 11/05/2018 – Kabarec Financial Advisors Buys 2% Position in LTC Properties; 09/05/2018 – LTC Properties 1Q EPS 51c; 23/04/2018 – DJ LTC Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTC); 01/05/2018 – LTC SELLS 6 ASSISTED LIVING-MEMORY CARE COMMUNITIES FOR $67.5M; 09/05/2018 – LTC REPORTS 2018 1Q RESULTS; SELLS PORTFOLIO OF SIX ASSISTED

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $903.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $42.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1827.11. About 3.21M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended its 18-month delivery partnership with Amazon effective May 1; 10/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care; 29/05/2018 – Amazon, ESPN, NHL, USTA Join Project Play 2020, an Aspen Institute-Led Initiative; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s AWS and advertising businesses are fueling its retail dominance High growth plus big margins equals trouble for all other retailers; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Seen Muscling Out Instacart in Whole Foods Delivery Push; 24/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon.com considers tie-up with home shopping network Evine Live, says Tech Crunch; 07/05/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Amazon vs. Barnes & Noble; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Checking-Account Plan Sees Banks as Partners, Not Prey; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Faces Berlin Protest From Merkel’s Coalition Partner

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) by 17,600 shares to 76,400 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mantech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 18,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold LTC shares while 67 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.15% less from 29.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 39,629 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) for 5,339 shares. Contravisory Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Bessemer Grp Inc reported 50,400 shares. 4,900 were reported by Fort Washington Investment Oh. First Retail Bank Of Omaha owns 62,996 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.01% invested in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) for 76,028 shares. Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 6,108 shares. Moreover, Valley National Advisers has 0% invested in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) for 245 shares. First Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 54,991 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 26,965 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corp owns 774 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 925,099 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 27,233 shares. Tributary Ltd Liability stated it has 446,616 shares.

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36M and $134.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,000 shares to 6,487 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Investment Counselors has invested 3.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Limited Liability Corporation, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,638 shares. Huntington Retail Bank reported 47,808 shares stake. Condor Mgmt holds 1,647 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. 6,500 are owned by Winfield Associates. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc has 82,559 shares for 4.6% of their portfolio. Fayerweather Charles stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Michigan-based Connable Office has invested 1.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Somerset Grp Incorporated Limited owns 2,118 shares or 3.16% of their US portfolio. Sei Co invested in 1.85% or 309,874 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 9,474 shares. Leisure reported 0.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lourd Lc invested 0.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hillhouse Capital Mngmt Limited reported 31,782 shares stake. Mawer Investment Mngmt has invested 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

