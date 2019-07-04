As Ltc Pptys (LTC) Share Value Declined, Holder Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Cut Its Position by $808,335; Makaira Partners Cut Its Stake in Cdw (CDW) by $2.59 Million as Stock Price Rose

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Ltc Pptys Inc (LTC) by 33.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 17,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,387 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 54,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Ltc Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.86. About 98,870 shares traded. LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has risen 16.07% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.64% the S&P500. Some Historical LTC News: 09/05/2018 – LTC Properties 1Q EPS 51c; 01/05/2018 – LTC Sells Portfolio of Six Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $67.5 M; 01/05/2018 – LTC SELLS PORTFOLIO OF SIX ASSISTED LIVING, MEMORY CARE; 01/05/2018 – LTC Sells Portfolio of Six Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $67.5 Million; 09/05/2018 – LTC Properties 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – LTC REPORTS 2018 1Q RESULTS; SELLS PORTFOLIO OF SIX ASSISTED; 11/05/2018 – Kabarec Financial Advisors Buys 2% Position in LTC Properties; 13/03/2018 – LTC Properties at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 06/03/2018 LTC Properties Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13; 09/05/2018 – LTC Properties 1Q Rev $41.8M

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 26,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.68 million, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $113.54. About 401,166 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 32.88% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.45% the S&P500.

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.45 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.35 per share. CDW’s profit will be $211.73 million for 19.58 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Town Country Comml Bank Tru Company Dba First Bankers Tru Company reported 9,559 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Nicholas Invest Limited Partnership has invested 0.23% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Fin Counselors owns 5,375 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 2,816 shares. 8,501 are held by Moller Fin Services. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 182,158 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Finemark Bancorporation Trust stated it has 0.49% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Blackrock invested in 0.05% or 11.42M shares. Legal General Group Inc Pcl owns 880,391 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Northeast Financial Consultants invested in 0.04% or 3,697 shares. Bamco New York holds 0.19% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 453,724 shares. Renaissance Group Incorporated Limited Liability has 331,300 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. 12,774 are owned by Etrade Capital Management Lc. D E Shaw Co has 0% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 29,739 shares.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.96 million activity. ROTHER CHRISTINA V. sold $360,800 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Monday, February 11. On Friday, February 8 the insider ECKROTE DOUGLAS E sold $894,930. $1.21M worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) was sold by CORLEY CHRISTINA M on Wednesday, January 9. On Friday, February 8 ALESIO STEVEN W sold $1.79 million worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 20,013 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold LTC shares while 67 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.15% less from 29.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0% or 6,300 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp has 0.02% invested in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) for 25,003 shares. Alps Advisors has 40,394 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Orrstown Financial holds 0.03% or 527 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 120,734 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc reported 5,336 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 86,839 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trillium Asset Ltd has invested 0.1% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 40,762 shares. Regions invested in 29 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington Retail Bank stated it has 0% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Sigma Planning has 5,979 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 542,279 shares.