As Lrad (LRAD) Valuation Rose, Northrock Partners Trimmed Its Holding; Santa Barbara Asset Management Lowered Its Stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by $3.14 Million

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lrad Corp (LRAD) by 60.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 156,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.06% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 256,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Lrad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 46,510 shares traded. LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) has risen 51.27% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LRAD News: 08/03/2018 LRAD® Corporation Announces Campus Safety and Communication Solutions Initiative; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – FBI chief “deeply concerned” about China’s ZTE; 20/04/2018 – DJ LRAD Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRAD); 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp 2Q EPS 1c; 15/05/2018 – LRAD CORP FILES NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp 2Q Rev $7.87M; 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp ‘Is Well-Positioned for Significant Fiscal Yr-over-Yr Rev Growth’

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 27,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 1.92 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217.09M, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $136.94. About 1.07 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS)

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $379.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 3,838 shares to 109,164 shares, valued at $16.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 9,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) to report earnings on December, 12. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by LRAD Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.82 million for 24.45 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 796,267 shares to 4.78M shares, valued at $149.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 143,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).