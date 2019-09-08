As Lrad (LRAD) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Northrock Partners Cut Its Stake; As Kennedy (KW) Shares Declined, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Cut Position by $850,521

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.37 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54M, down from 4.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.43. About 221,953 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q REV. $190.7M, EST. $184.0M; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Sells $422 Million Multifamily Portfolio; 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales; 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 07/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 7); 08/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson and AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets Enter into Irish PRS Joint Venture; 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KW)

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lrad Corp (LRAD) by 60.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 156,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.06% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 256,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Lrad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $3.375. About 56,488 shares traded. LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) has risen 51.27% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LRAD News: 15/05/2018 – LRAD CORP FILES NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ LRAD Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRAD); 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp ‘Is Well-Positioned for Significant Fiscal Yr-over-Yr Rev Growth’; 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp 2Q Rev $7.87M; 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp 2Q EPS 1c; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – FBI chief “deeply concerned” about China’s ZTE; 08/03/2018 LRAD® Corporation Announces Campus Safety and Communication Solutions Initiative

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old West Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 245,932 shares. Bb&T Ltd owns 128,251 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0% or 249,818 shares. 656 were accumulated by First Personal. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 409,809 shares. Edge Wealth Management Lc reported 200 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,627 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd reported 0% stake. Franklin reported 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 203,977 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 30 shares. Fiduciary Management Wi has 4.20M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 12,300 shares. 27,328 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $282,555 activity.

More notable recent Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kennedy Wilson Announces Dividend of $0.21 Per Common Share for Third Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:KW) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 19% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bloom Energy warns of slower growth ahead; shares plunge 24% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) to report earnings on December, 12. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by LRAD Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LRAD® Corporation Announces $1.0 Million in New Defense Orders – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) Share Price Has Gained 67% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LRAD® Corporation Receives Follow-On $5.4 Million US Army Order – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LRAD® Corporation Receives $14.8 Million US Army Award – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LRAD® Corporation Announces $1.1 Million in International Mass Notification Orders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 03, 2018.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $379.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 91,898 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $31.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 9,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).