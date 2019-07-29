As Lrad (LRAD) Market Value Rose, Northrock Partners Has Cut Stake; State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Upped Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Position by $422,308 as Market Value Rose

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lrad Corp (LRAD) by 60.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 156,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 256,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Lrad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.09. About 22,772 shares traded. LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) has risen 33.76% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LRAD News: 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp 2Q Rev $7.87M; 20/04/2018 – DJ LRAD Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRAD); 15/05/2018 – LRAD CORP FILES NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 LRAD® Corporation Announces Campus Safety and Communication Solutions Initiative; 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp ‘Is Well-Positioned for Significant Fiscal Yr-over-Yr Rev Growth’; 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp 2Q EPS 1c; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – FBI chief “deeply concerned” about China’s ZTE

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 2,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,439 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50M, up from 70,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $137.05. About 50,714 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 16.68% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL NET PRODUCT SALES $1,865 MLN -$1,910 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.75-Adj EPS $13.25; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $2.98; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE); 06/03/2018 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Two Investor Conferences in March; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE SHIRE ORPHAN THERAPIES, APOPHARMA, CEPHALON INC, JAZZ PHARMA, CUBIST PHARMA; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEEP 2018 Annual Meeting

More notable recent LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LRAD® Corporation Receives $4.75 Million Indian Navy AHD Systems Maintenance Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LRAD® Corporation Reports 2019 Fiscal Second Quarter and First Half Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LRAD® Corporation Appoints Paul Neyman as Vice President of Software Sales – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LRAD® Corporation Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results Conference Call for Monday, August 12, 2019, at 4:30 pm ET – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) to report earnings on August, 12 after the close. LRAD’s profit will be $977,164 for 34.08 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by LRAD Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $379.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 8,063 shares to 113,582 shares, valued at $9.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 9,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals Acquires Pre-clinical Pan-RAF Inhibitor Program from Redx Pharma – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.