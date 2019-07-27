As Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Valuation Rose, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Holding; Cubist Systematic Strategies Trimmed Its Position in Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) by $497,007

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 39.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 23,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,530 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 60,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.93. About 2.28M shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 36.54% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.97% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. – COMM; 15/05/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds CommScope, Exits Zscaler; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 63C TO 68C, EST. 67C; 10/05/2018 – CommScope Upgrades Microwave Antenna Portfolio for Next Generation Wireless Backhaul; 17/05/2018 – CommScope Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDERS APPROVE PROXY PROPOSALS; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.33-Adj EPS $2.48; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Rev $1.21B-$1.26B; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Revised Outlook Primarily to Reflect Price Cuts at Certain Large North American Operators Expected in 2018 and 2019, as Well as Higher Input Costs

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 23.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 659,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.19M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.59M, down from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $86.84. About 897,497 shares traded or 30.98% up from the average. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 17.58% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 78C; 15/05/2018 – Will LPL, Lightyear Buy Cetera? — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – LPL Financial Chief Acknowledges Problems — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – LPL Financial Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 11/04/2018 – LPL Financial Spends Big on Recruitment — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – LPL Financial to Lose Large Hybrid RIA — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Tourbillon Capital Partners Buys 1.1% Position in LPL Financial; 15/05/2018 – Recruiter Brain Drain Strikes LPL — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg

Analysts await CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 20.63% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.63 per share. COMM’s profit will be $96.82 million for 7.47 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Lower Revenues Affect CommScope (COMM) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Credit Suisse Best Ideas List Still Has 50% Implied Upside for 8 Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some CommScope Holding Company (NASDAQ:COMM) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 53% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CommScope -17.5% as Q2 guidance comes up short – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CommScope Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.01% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). 47,900 are held by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 148,024 shares. Zeke Lc accumulated 29,789 shares. Kbc Group Nv owns 27,774 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has 0% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 76,185 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 36,530 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 49 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fpr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 6.17% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 576,071 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 10,700 shares. Us Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 8.37M shares. 6,382 are owned by Advsrs Asset.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Management Ltd Liability holds 106,606 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 18,647 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 28,178 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 4,158 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 28,057 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability owns 3,740 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 9,390 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 19,485 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl invested 0.03% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Apg Asset Management Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 1.48 million shares. Trexquant Inv LP holds 0.03% or 7,038 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Pnc Fincl Services Grp holds 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) or 8,022 shares. Frontier Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.22% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Chase Inv Counsel Corporation has 28,635 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $6.33 million activity. Kalbaugh John Andrew sold $3.08 million worth of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) on Monday, February 11.