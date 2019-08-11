As Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Decreased Position; Aqr Capital Management Increases Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM)

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 23.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 659,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The hedge fund held 2.19M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.59 million, down from 2.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.19. About 554,998 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL – TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES AT END OF APRIL WERE $28.9 BLN, A 2.4 PERCENT DECREASE COMPARED TO MARCH 2018; 15/05/2018 – Tourbillon Capital Partners Buys 1.1% Position in LPL Financial; 26/04/2018 – LPL Financial and 626 Financial Welcome Tom Anderton and Ryan Howard; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Had Been Negligent in Preventing Sale of Unregistered Securities; 16/04/2018 – LPL Financial Targets Cambridge’s Advisors — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – LPL Financial to Lose Large Hybrid RIA — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q EPS $1.01; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 78C; 05/03/2018 Aaron Puckett Earns LPL Financial Recognition As A Leading Advisor; 23/03/2018 – Forbes Names Gina Bolvin Bernarduci Among America’s Top Financial Advisors

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 105.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 1.51 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 2.96 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260.14M, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.59. About 2.87 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 57,876 shares to 61,648 shares, valued at $5.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primoris Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 23,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,352 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Assets Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.28% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management Comm holds 0.58% or 299,024 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advisors stated it has 23,391 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Cortland Mo reported 18,922 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Cap Invsts owns 34.27 million shares. Rampart Investment Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.19% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0.09% or 367,199 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia has invested 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 6.55M are held by Veritas Asset Limited Liability Partnership. Caprock Group owns 11,462 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,489 shares stake. The Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan & Sheerar has invested 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Argent Cap Mngmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,290 shares. Fifth Third State Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 336,114 shares. 16,722 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland).

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 400,000 shares to 4.60M shares, valued at $183.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 23.48% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.32 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $134.17 million for 11.53 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Limited Company holds 18,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Advisory Research Inc accumulated 4,929 shares. Northern Trust invested in 385,772 shares. Northpointe Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.33% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 27,138 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 7,465 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 29,158 shares stake. Moreover, Preferred Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 370 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 194,001 shares. Natixis reported 28,849 shares. Junto Cap Mgmt Lp has 2.42% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 0.02% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) or 6,163 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd Com has 605 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 182,815 shares.