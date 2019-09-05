As Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Upped Its Position; Beese Fulmer Investment Management Raised Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Holding by $5.75 Million

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 4,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The hedge fund held 17,013 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 12,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34B market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $77.04. About 191,782 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 28/03/2018 – Barron’s Recognizes Wayne von Borstel As A Leading National Advisor For 2018; 16/04/2018 – LPL Financial Targets Cambridge’s Advisors — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – LPL Financial at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 17/05/2018 – LPL Financial Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 11/04/2018 – LPL Financial Spends Big on Recruitment — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – Will LPL’s ‘Unbelievable’ Bonuses Be Enough? — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Lpl Financial Adds WBI BullBear Global High Income ETF: 13F; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL – TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES AT END OF APRIL WERE $28.9 BLN, A 2.4 PERCENT DECREASE COMPARED TO MARCH 2018; 22/03/2018 – LPL FINL FEB. TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $1.6B

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 633.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 108,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 125,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, up from 17,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $48.43. About 8.99M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Private Tru Company accumulated 0.59% or 91,542 shares. Intrust Retail Bank Na holds 0.61% or 44,182 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 60,193 shares. Stillwater Capital Advisors Ltd Com invested in 253,897 shares or 2.99% of the stock. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability reported 0.56% stake. Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 9,806 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 11.18 million shares. Spears Abacus Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8,811 shares. Swiss State Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 15.35 million shares. Florida-based Provise Gp Limited Com has invested 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Accredited Invsts reported 5,589 shares stake. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.62% or 27.34M shares. Hexavest Inc invested 1.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Miles Inc reported 14,543 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 1.48 million shares.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28 million and $506.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 12,285 shares to 28,108 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

