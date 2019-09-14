As Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Shares Rose, Invesco LTD Has Cut by $5.91 Million Its Position; As Caci Intl (CACI) Valuation Rose, Stevens Capital Management LP Has Boosted by $4.13 Million Its Stake

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 73,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 2.29M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $186.80M, down from 2.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $83.08. About 765,411 shares traded or 17.75% up from the average. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 16/04/2018 – LPL Financial Targets Cambridge’s Advisors — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Lpl Financial Adds WBI BullBear Global High Income ETF: 13F; 21/03/2018 – lnfomart Data Centers Announces Sale of Three Data Centers and Management Company to lPl Partners; 30/04/2018 – Will LPL’s ‘Unbelievable’ Bonuses Be Enough? — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – LifeYield’s Taxficient Score Selected for Inclusion in LPL Financial’s Vendor Affinity Program; 15/05/2018 – Tourbillon Capital Partners Buys 1.1% Position in LPL Financial; 26/04/2018 – LPL Financial and 626 Financial Welcome Tom Anderton and Ryan Howard; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 04/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC LPLA.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 698.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 20,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The hedge fund held 23,138 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73M, up from 2,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $216.01. About 165,685 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 18/03/2018 – CACI RAISES FY 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Solutions for a Decisive Mission Advantage at 2018 Special Operations Forces Industry Conference; 02/05/2018 – CACI International 3Q Rev $1.12B; 18/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. defense contractor; 25/04/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – AWARDED $145 MLN TASK ORDER TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY INTELLIGENCE AND SECURITY COMMAND COUNTER INSURGENCY TARGETING PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Innovative Electronic Warfare, Counter-UAS, Machine Learning, and Agile DevSecOps Solutions for Increased; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings of CACI lnt’l including CFR of Ba2, outlook stable; 18/03/2018 – CACI Announces Proposal to Acquire CSRA for $44.00 Per Share; 28/03/2018 – CACI WITHDRAWS OFFER TO BUY CSRA; 30/04/2018 – CACI Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London Named National Association of Corporate Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CACI shares while 106 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 20.13 million shares or 4.81% less from 21.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1,360 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 56,194 shares. Cardinal Cap Mngmt stated it has 5,995 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Mad River Invsts owns 11,044 shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,013 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 167 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 40,507 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 79,000 are owned by Hennessy Advsrs. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Liability has 0% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 81 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Llc invested 0.13% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc holds 2,008 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 19,800 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 108,446 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 142,939 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 77,678 shares to 13,139 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 110,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,938 shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.32 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $135.81M for 12.59 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.

