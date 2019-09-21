As Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Shares Rose, Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $51.91 Million; Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) Shares Declined While Harbourvest Partners Has Decreased Position by $792,848

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 38.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 640,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.16M, down from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $84.12. About 595,726 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 23/03/2018 – Forbes Names Gina Bolvin Bernarduci Among America’s Top Financial Advisors; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 29/03/2018 – LPL Financial Files Definitive Proxy Materials; 15/05/2018 – Lpl Financial Adds WBI BullBear Global High Income ETF: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPLA); 25/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Rev $1.24B; 22/03/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 06/03/2018 – LPL Flubs its Platform Conversion — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Conference May 31

Harbourvest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) by 63.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbourvest Partners Llc sold 198,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 113,586 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 311,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbourvest Partners Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 804,609 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – HAD EXPECTED UP TO 5% OF ANNUALIZED REVENUE FROM CUSTOMERS RELATING TO ZTE WHICH WILL NOT BE REALIZED; 20/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Rev $68.6M; 23/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q REV. $68.6M, EST. $69.7M; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Reveals Effect Of ZTE Export Ban On Revenue — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 33c; 21/04/2018 – DJ NeoPhotonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPTN)

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) by 477,923 shares to 4.14M shares, valued at $153.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gs Acquisition Hldgs Corp by 39,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Terraform Pwr Inc.

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.32 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $135.68M for 12.75 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LPL Financial Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:LPLA – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LPL Financial’s July Brokerage & Advisory Assets Improve – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisor Brian Gernant Nasdaq:LPLA – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LPL Financial (LPLA) Reports Y/Y Rise in February Metrics – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

