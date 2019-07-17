As Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Share Value Rose, Samlyn Capital Lowered Its Stake; As Alliant (LNT) Share Value Rose, Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Trimmed Holding by $545,153

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (LNT) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 11,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,827 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.95. About 527,813 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 14.25% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 23/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Federal Acquisition Services Alliant JV, LLC B-415406.2,B-415406.3: Apr 11, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q EPS 52c; 07/05/2018 – Leading Captive Insurance Specialist John Zukus Joins Alliant; 23/04/2018 – ALLIANT’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to deliver federal tax savings to customers; 30/05/2018 – David Harper Joins Alliant Healthcare Group; 07/05/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions is now serving The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® to their office coffee service customers; 30/05/2018 – Alliant Energy investing in renewables to keep costs low for customers; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY ENTERED $300M TWO-YEAR TERM LOAN PACT; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 406,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.27M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.13 million, down from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $85.7. About 438,725 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 17.58% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Net $93.5M; 22/05/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 15/05/2018 – Tourbillon Capital Partners Buys 1.1% Position in LPL Financial; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL – TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES AT END OF APRIL WERE $28.9 BLN, A 2.4 PERCENT DECREASE COMPARED TO MARCH 2018; 15/05/2018 – Will LPL, Lightyear Buy Cetera? — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – LPL Financial Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 30/05/2018 – LPL Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Will Buy Back Illegally Sold Securities From Investors With Interest; 28/03/2018 – Barron’s Recognizes Wayne von Borstel As A Leading National Advisor For 2018; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 244,940 shares to 675,072 shares, valued at $58.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voya Finl Inc (Call) (NYSE:VOYA) by 766,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR).

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 35.38% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.3 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $146.84 million for 12.17 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: LPL, Intuit, Cadence and Microsoft – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LPL Financial Welcomes Intellectual Capital Partners Nasdaq:LPLA – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LPL Financial Welcomes Baraboo State Bank Nasdaq:LPLA – GlobeNewswire” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LPL Financial Holdings Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LPL Financial Welcomes Community First Bank of Indiana – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Fincl Bank owns 16,712 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Element Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 14,869 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management Limited has 0.01% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Prelude Capital Mgmt Lc holds 129 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 347,822 shares. Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Company reported 17,357 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested 0.37% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Stevens Management Limited Partnership accumulated 54,106 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp stated it has 17,013 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,680 shares. Smith Asset Gru L P, Texas-based fund reported 118,450 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 10,381 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 4,212 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust has invested 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Lord Abbett Communications Ltd Com has 518,100 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $6.33 million activity. On Monday, February 4 Gooley Thomas sold $3.25 million worth of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) or 43,440 shares. Kalbaugh John Andrew also sold $3.08 million worth of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) on Monday, February 11.

More notable recent Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Wisconsin Power and Light Company Prices Debt Offering – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Willdan to acquire energy consulting firm Weidt Group – L.A. Biz” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alliant Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 54,064 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr Inc owns 0.01% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 57,192 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 1.95 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Nomura, Japan-based fund reported 17,300 shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) holds 9,594 shares. Moreover, At Financial Bank has 0.1% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Tarbox Family Office invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Rhumbline Advisers reported 423,515 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 413,100 shares. Macquarie Gp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Invesco Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 4.26M shares. Mairs Pwr accumulated 7,228 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 110,433 shares.