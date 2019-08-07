As Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Share Price Rose, Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Upped Its Position; Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holder Jhl Capital Group Increased Holding by $47.12 Million

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 19.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 27,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 174,055 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.13 million, up from 146,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $76.6. About 771,425 shares traded or 16.69% up from the average. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On lPl-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 Aaron Puckett Earns LPL Financial Recognition As A Leading Advisor; 22/03/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Will Buy Back Illegally Sold Securities From Investors With Interest; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q EPS $1.01; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES END-APRIL $28.9B; 15/05/2018 – Will LPL, Lightyear Buy Cetera? — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – LPL FINL FEB. TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $1.6B; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL APRIL TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $2.1B; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.17B

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 168,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 666,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.39 million, up from 497,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $230.75. About 5.43 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 11/04/2018 – Business Insider: Tesla aims to begin Model Y SUV production in November 2019; 29/03/2018 – Instinet’s Shah Says Tesla Has Tremendous Momentum in Electric Vehicles (Video); 27/03/2018 – NTSB OPENING PROBE OF TESLA CRASH THAT OCCURRED MARCH 23; 28/03/2018 – Anxiety is rising as Tesla gets closer to announcing its latest Model 3 production numbers, Moody’s analyst Bruce Clark says; 29/03/2018 – In a pair of internal emails obtained by Bloomberg, Tesla heads of engineering and production spell out measures designed to increase output to 300 or more Model 3s per day; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Sued for $2 Billion by Startup Over Electric Truck Design; 21/03/2018 – FOX6 News: AP Source: Tesla stockholders approve Elon Musk compensation, could be more than $50B; 15/05/2018 – Mercury News: Elon Musk: Tesla didn’t reject Autopilot safeguards because of cost; 17/04/2018 – Tesla: Time to Replace Elon Musk with Alfred P. Sloan? — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – Tesla will begin taking orders for a dual motor, all-wheel drive model and a performance version of the Model 3 at the end of next week

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communications Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 27,300 shares. First Mercantile Trust Company invested in 0.18% or 10,965 shares. Signaturefd Limited Co, Georgia-based fund reported 84 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.02% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Sheets Smith Wealth stated it has 0.15% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Ent Financial Svcs owns 32 shares. Cipher Capital Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 3,030 shares. Sterling Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,524 shares. 23,765 are held by Quantbot Limited Partnership. Waddell & Reed Fincl has 0.11% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 666,344 shares. M&T Bankshares accumulated 0% or 3,132 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 268,258 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 112,194 shares. Schroder Grp holds 0% or 12,969 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.08 million activity.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 212,550 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS) by 86,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,500 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.23 million activity. $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ckw Group Inc owns 33 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 268 shares. Finemark National Bank And Trust owns 1,691 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 776 are owned by Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Incorporated Oh accumulated 5,412 shares. Sg Americas has invested 0.1% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 60 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Capital Management invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,213 shares. Ent Services Corp reported 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Cypress Mngmt Ltd Liability Com (Wy) reported 7 shares. Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 1,573 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc invested in 223 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase Communications has 0.05% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 947,701 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments holds 1.62% or 29,209 shares in its portfolio.