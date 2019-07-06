As Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Market Valuation Rose, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Holding by $45.49 Million; Keycorp (KEY) Holder Connable Office Has Increased Stake by $1.52 Million

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 23.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 659,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.19M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.59 million, down from 2.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $84.03. About 412,461 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 17.58% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 09/05/2018 – LPL Running Into Some Bad Publicity — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – LPL Flubs its Platform Conversion — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – LPL FINL FEB. TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $1.6B; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Rev $1.24B; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 23/04/2018 – DJ LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPLA); 11/04/2018 – LPL Financial Spends Big on Recruitment — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL – TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES AT END OF APRIL WERE $28.9 BLN, A 2.4 PERCENT DECREASE COMPARED TO MARCH 2018; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On lPl-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 714.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 101,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 14,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 5.72 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEY SEES ’18 NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVG LOAN UNDER 40-60 BPS TARGET; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend Of Twelve Cents Per Share; 23/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on KeyCorp’s comment on loan growth withdrawn; 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $10.48 million activity. $3.25M worth of stock was sold by Gooley Thomas on Monday, February 4. White George Burton sold $1.58M worth of stock or 23,892 shares. Another trade for 36,774 shares valued at $2.57M was made by Arnold Dan H. on Wednesday, January 16.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 400,000 shares to 4.60M shares, valued at $183.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 35.38% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.3 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $146.84 million for 11.94 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.81% negative EPS growth.

