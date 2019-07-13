As Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Market Valuation Rose, Junto Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake; El Paso Elec Co (EE) Holder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Position by $455,242 as Share Price Rose

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 94,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 604,253 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.09 million, up from 510,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $84.99. About 639,211 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 17.58% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 01/05/2018 – LPL Financial Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 04/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC LPLA.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 26/04/2018 – LPL Financial and 626 Financial Welcome Tom Anderton and Ryan Howard; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES END-APRIL $28.9B; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q EPS $1.01; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 06/03/2018 – LPL Flubs its Platform Conversion — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – lnfomart Data Centers Announces Sale of Three Data Centers and Management Company to lPl Partners; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL APRIL TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $2.1B; 09/05/2018 – LPL Running Into Some Bad Publicity — Barrons.com

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 48.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 7,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,464 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498,000, down from 16,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 81,719 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 5.40% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 24/04/2018 – El Paso Electric Short-Interest Ratio Rises 54% to 8 Days; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Electric Backs 2018 EPS $2.30-EPS $2.65; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates El Paso ISD, TX’s $16.43MM ULTs ‘AAA’ PSF/’AA’ Underlying; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – DoJ TX Western: Doctor Del Area De El Paso Denunciado De Cargos Federales De Drogas; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Und/Aaa Enh To El Paso Isd, Tx’s Goult; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – Dir Wertheimer Gifts 115 Of El Paso Electric Co; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC’S BOARD WILL CONSIDER OFFERS: CEO; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El Paso Downtown/Convention Center

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $8.90 million activity. 36,774 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) shares with value of $2.57M were sold by Arnold Dan H.. Gooley Thomas also sold $3.25M worth of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) on Monday, February 4.

