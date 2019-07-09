As Lpl Financial Holdings (LPLA) Stock Rose, Bowling Portfolio Management Raised by $1.75 Million Its Holding; Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Has Trimmed Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Position by $6.24 Million as Stock Price Rose

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) by 382.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 25,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,957 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 6,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $83.94. About 340,968 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 17.58% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Rev $1.24B; 08/05/2018 – LPL Financial at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 05/03/2018 Aaron Puckett Earns LPL Financial Recognition As A Leading Advisor; 11/04/2018 – LPL Financial Spends Big on Recruitment — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – Barron’s Recognizes Wayne von Borstel As A Leading National Advisor For 2018; 22/03/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC – BROKERAGE & ADVISORY ASSETS SERVED AT FEB END WERE ABOUT $651 BLN, A 2.3 PERCENT INCREASE COMPARED TO END OF JANUARY 2018; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q EPS $1.01; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Had Been Negligent in Preventing Sale of Unregistered Securities; 04/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC LPLA.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 37.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 215,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 355,163 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34M, down from 570,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.52. About 1.55 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $8.90 million activity. The insider Arnold Dan H. sold $2.57 million. Shares for $3.08M were sold by Kalbaugh John Andrew on Monday, February 11. White George Burton sold 23,892 shares worth $1.58M.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 18,200 shares to 10,567 shares, valued at $896,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,216 shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Mgmt Lc (Wy) invested in 0.98% or 10,520 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Llc reported 27,300 shares. Ohio-based Victory Mngmt has invested 0.12% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Principal Fincl Gp Inc accumulated 407,105 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 20,553 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Qs Invsts Ltd Llc accumulated 167 shares or 0% of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Communications LP has invested 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 20,586 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 7,465 shares. Earnest Prns Llc holds 29 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co accumulated 16,963 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Brandywine Glob Invest Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 4.02 million shares.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 14.47 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.