As Lowe’s (LOW) Valuation Rose, Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Has Cut Its Position by $2.42 Million; Meeder Asset Management Has Increased Its Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Position

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 47.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 2,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,116 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 4,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $168.41. About 274,385 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Lowe’s Corp (LOW) by 19.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.93M, down from 112,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Lowe’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $107.4. About 4.81 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – COMPARABLE SALES IN MAY ARE DOUBLE-DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – SIRC President David Savarese Discusses Lowe’s Program, Angie’s List Deal and Fiscal Year End on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON TARIFFS BY PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS VERY REGRETTABLE; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Effective Income Tax Rate About 25.5%; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 4Q GDP COULD BE SLIGHTLY WEAKER, DOESN’T CHANGE OUTLOOK; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Currently Chairman, CEO of J.C. Penney; 05/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Keeps Benchmark Interest Rate at 1.5% (Full Text)

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY) by 3,137 shares to 4,411 shares, valued at $506,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480 shares, and cut its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Payment Stocks Rise More Than 25% YTD: More Room to Run – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Strong Growth Stocks That Goldman Sachs Says Look Cheap – Investorplace.com” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Euronet Worldwide Announces Notice of Full Redemption of its 1.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2044 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Euronet Worldwide Fell 13% in December – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 1,014 shares. Portolan Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 223,454 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 59,691 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 9,904 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 7,600 shares. First Interstate State Bank has 0.02% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 745 shares. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 4.58M shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 61,814 shares. 5,334 are held by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Company. Utah Retirement has 0.03% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Blackrock accumulated 2.24 million shares. Regions holds 193 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Moreover, Da Davidson has 0% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 91,800 are owned by De Burlo Group Inc Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westchester Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 52 shares. Forbes J M & Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.84% or 78,482 shares. Maryland-based Sandy Spring Commercial Bank has invested 0.59% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 59,000 were reported by Shellback Capital Lp. The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.15% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Burney has 164,031 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 5,576 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Old National Bank In accumulated 0.11% or 18,704 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Llc owns 5,069 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc has 114,273 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Llc has invested 0.22% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bahl And Gaynor Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 67,511 shares. Penobscot Mgmt Com stated it has 0.18% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Echo Street Management Limited Liability has 0.76% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 352,467 shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Llc Il holds 294,903 shares or 3.45% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lowe’s: More Research-Worthy Than Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “4 Cheap Stocks Selling Below Book Value: NYSE-Traded And Dividend-Paying – Forbes” published on July 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A High-Quality Baby Bond Yielding +9% – NuStar – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) selects Charlotte for massive tech hub – Triangle Business Journal” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Great Income Stocks That Could Double Their Dividends – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 06, 2019.