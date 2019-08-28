As Lowe’s (LOW) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Decreased Stake by $1.59 Million; B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Upped Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $1.03 Million as Share Value Declined

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 71.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 23,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 57,330 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 33,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 9.59 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in Lowe’s Corp (LOW) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 58,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39M, down from 73,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in Lowe’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $106.04. About 2.98M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – LOWE: RBA SEES NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates; 30/03/2018 – US News: Negative Sentiment May Be Positive for Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s; 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 19/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barron’s; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-2 card ABS; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: A Case of Good Timing — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Dow tanks 800 points in worst day of 2019 after bond market sends recession warning – CNBC” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lowe’s rallies after earnings topper, reaffirmed FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Macy’s: Once More, Buying At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investing In Individual Stocks Takes Incredible Patience, To State The Obvious – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp, a New York-based fund reported 3.37M shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd reported 0.19% stake. Verus Partners holds 0.38% or 9,702 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd accumulated 4,091 shares. Regions Financial has 0.15% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 3,727 are held by Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Com. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca reported 4,336 shares stake. Farmers Fincl Bank owns 8,818 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Boston Private Wealth Limited has 7,649 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kistler owns 0.07% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1,450 shares. Communication Of Oklahoma accumulated 4,003 shares or 0% of the stock. Wade G W & invested 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 94 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was bought by Frieson Donald. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,334 shares to 4,649 shares, valued at $835,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,257 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).