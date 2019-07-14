As Lowe’s (LOW) Stock Rose, Saturna Capital Boosted by $951,461 Its Holding; Fishman Jay A LTD Increases Position in Honeywell Int’l (HON)

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell Int’l Inc (HON) by 15.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 5,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,385 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05B, up from 38,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $177.14. About 2.20 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s (LOW) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 8,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 426,043 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.64M, up from 417,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Lowe’s for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $107.4. About 4.81M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIAN ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 18/05/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Economy Moving in Right Direction; 18/04/2018 – Mynd Announces Addition Of Scott Lowe To Engineering Team; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SEES FY EPS $5.40 TO $5.50; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN® Tools Now Available At Lowe’s Stores Nationwide And Lowes.com; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s -Update

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Shares for $629,808 were sold by Deily Linnet F.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38 million and $535.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) by 400 shares to 3,200 shares, valued at $459.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,767 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Honeywell To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Thursday, July 18 – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Microsoft, Netflix, eBay, Johnson & Johnson and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By A. O. Smith Corporation’s (NYSE:AOS) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 the insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538. 2,030 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 59,972 shares to 161,971 shares, valued at $28.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sensata Technologies Holding by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,260 shares, and cut its stake in Telus (NYSE:TU).

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About TransUnionâ€™s (NYSE:TRU) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Stocks notch slight gains as tech shares rise, Wall Street awaits Fed meeting – CNBC” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) ROE Of 73% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A High-Quality Baby Bond Yielding +9% – NuStar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 14, 2019.