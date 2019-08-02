As Lowes (LOW) Stock Declined, Shareholder Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Boosted Position; As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stock Rose, Paradice Investment Management Upped by $901,347 Its Holding

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 39,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 1.96M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.28M, up from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $22.05. About 954,410 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lowes Corp (LOW) by 1652.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 40,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 42,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 2,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lowes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $99.49. About 5.39M shares traded or 6.72% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – LOWE: INFLATION GLOBALLY WILL GRADUALLY PICK UP; 12/03/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES REPORTS RETIREMENT OF LOWE FROM BOARD; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: NON-MINING SPEND INCREASE LARGEST SINCE FINANCIAL CRISIS; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 4Q GDP COULD BE SLIGHTLY WEAKER, DOESN’T CHANGE OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PROPOSED TARIFFS MANAGEABLE BUT REPRISALS WOULD BE VERY DAMAGING; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Robert A. Niblock to Retire Upon Appointment of Successor; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LOWER CURRENCY WOULD HELP INFLATION, UNEMPLOYMENT; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $212.44 million activity. The insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought $47.34 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Limited Liability Com stated it has 273,782 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Ltd Com invested in 48,805 shares. 17,355 were reported by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Principal Financial Gru Inc has 0.01% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 14,166 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Shelton Cap Mgmt reported 0.13% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma invested in 370,166 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 25,965 shares. 43,723 are held by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Hollencrest Capital Mgmt reported 13,158 shares. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 200 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0% or 90 shares. 14,248 were reported by Metropolitan Life.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 57,500 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $9.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tivo Inc.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725. $200,342 worth of stock was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fagan Associate has 3.05% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 65,057 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Quantum Mgmt has 0.69% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Curbstone Mngmt, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 4,202 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 0.35% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.92% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Sandy Spring Retail Bank has 63,987 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Bar Harbor Trust Svcs has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Ingalls Snyder Ltd holds 10,355 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 68,614 shares. Amica Retiree stated it has 0.35% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Eaton Vance Mngmt has 1.58M shares. Qci Asset Inc Ny holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,980 shares. Jlb & Assocs holds 10,521 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Cookson Peirce And Comm holds 0.14% or 15,182 shares in its portfolio.