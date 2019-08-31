As Lowe’s (LOW) Share Value Declined, Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Decreased Its Position; Carmax (KMX) Market Valuation Rose While Makaira Partners Has Decreased Stake by $1.12 Million

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 16,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 718,765 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.17 million, down from 735,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $83.28. About 1.01 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Lowe’s Corp (LOW) by 19.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 22,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 90,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.93M, down from 112,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Lowe’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.2. About 4.08 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR HIS SUCCESSOR; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: AUSTRALIA, CHINA TOGETHER CAN BE ‘STRONG VOICE’ FOR IMPORTANCE OF OPEN INTERNATIONAL TRADE, EFFECTIVE REGIONAL CO-OPERATION; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.22; 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN® Tools Now Available At Lowe’s Stores Nationwide And Lowes.com; 14/05/2018 – Dodge & Cox Adds GCI Liberty Inc., Exits Lowe’s: 13F; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: CONTINUATION OF CURRENT STANCE OF MONETARY POLICY WILL HELP ECONOMY ADJUST

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “This Time Is Not Different – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $217.81M for 15.54 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Magnetar Finance Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 11,072 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership reported 101,926 shares stake. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 9,306 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Inc has invested 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Barr E S & stated it has 330,009 shares or 2.39% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 22,666 shares. Starr Communications reported 1.05% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.19% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 15,000 shares. Td Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 240,631 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0% or 5,046 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 8,897 shares. Walleye Trading Lc accumulated 6,776 shares. Needham Inv Management Ltd stated it has 2.5% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Regions, a Alabama-based fund reported 735 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 2,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corporation Mi invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.02% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.07% or 50,900 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co owns 4,899 shares. Cap Associates New York has invested 1.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Lord Abbett And Lc has 0.33% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 910,800 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsrs holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 38,983 shares. Legacy Private Company owns 0.05% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 3,907 shares. Tctc Llc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 68,208 shares. Moreover, Plancorp Limited Com has 0.1% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Capwealth Lc owns 2,000 shares. The New York-based Karpus Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). First Financial Bank holds 86,104 shares. 7,761 are held by First Business Financial Inc.