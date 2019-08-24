As Lowes (LOW) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Kanawha Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $348,800; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Market Valuation Declined While Elm Ridge Management Has Decreased Stake by $6.30 Million

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 40.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 143,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 211,877 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, down from 354,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.57. About 546,683 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Inc (LOW) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 199,393 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.83M, down from 202,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $106.39. About 5.24 million shares traded or 1.35% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: LOT ALSO RIDING ON CHINA MANAGING BUILD-UP OF RISK IN ITS FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PROPOSED TARIFFS MANAGEABLE BUT REPRISALS WOULD BE VERY DAMAGING; 06/03/2018 – RBA Gov. Lowe: Next Move in Australian Rates Likely Up, Not Down; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY SPEECH NOTES; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Has Market Value of About $77.7 Billion; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – PROLONGED UNFAVORABLE WEATHER ACROSS GEOGRAPHIES LED TO DELAYED SPRING SELLING SEASON WHICH IMPACTED RESULTS IN OUTDOOR CATEGORIES IN QTR; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS EXPECTS INFLATION TO INCREASE A LITTLE FROM ITS CURRENT LOW RATE; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 137% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 24% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Secs invested 2.2% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Ww Asset Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). First Mercantile Trust Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 4,441 shares. C M Bidwell Associates Limited stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Quantitative Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 28,700 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Capital Returns Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 11.08% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 465,718 shares. Taylor Asset Inc stated it has 15.93% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Rafferty Asset Management Lc invested in 0.01% or 20,888 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Moreover, Cwm Ltd has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 9,216 were reported by M&T Retail Bank Corp. Utah Retirement reported 0.02% stake. Deutsche National Bank Ag has 207,463 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Consumer Still Reigns As Target, Lowe’s Both Exceed Earnings Expectations – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Income Investors Look At Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hgk Asset Management holds 0.52% or 15,820 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Llc reported 0.08% stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 9,761 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc invested in 196,569 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Citigroup invested in 422,470 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited holds 16,929 shares. 1,100 were reported by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Third Avenue Mgmt Llc holds 2.28% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 276,136 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc owns 1,359 shares. First Fincl In reported 2,241 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Chatham Cap Grp accumulated 28,854 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Archon Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.88% stake. Kistler has 0.07% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1,450 shares. Adage Capital Partners Group Ltd Company reported 1.01 million shares. Lord Abbett And Co Limited Liability Company reported 0.33% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).