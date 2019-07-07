As Lowe’s Cos(Low) (LOW) Stock Value Rose, Psagot Investment House LTD Cut by $400,139 Its Position; Caxton Stake In Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Was Has Raised

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.39. About 14,475 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos(Low) (LOW) by 17.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 3,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,023 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, down from 20,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos(Low) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 2.28 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – LOWE: RBA SEES NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS NIBLOCK PLANS TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australian Economy Making Progress Toward Higher Growth; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Announces CEO Succession Plan; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MAIN UNCERTAINTIES ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK LIE IN THE INTERNATIONAL ARENA; 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Board Initiates Search for Successor to CEO Niblock; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.90 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. $200,342 worth of stock was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB) by 28,650 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $61.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aquantia Corp by 662,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).