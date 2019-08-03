As Lowes Cos (Put) (LOW) Share Price Declined, Wolverine Asset Management Has Lowered by $9.50 Million Its Holding; As Wells Fargo & Co New Com (WFC) Stock Rose, Holder Montag A & Associates Cut Its Holding

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New Com (WFC) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 6,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 35,593 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, down from 42,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 18.74M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – JUST IN: Wells Fargo reaches agreement in principle to resolve securities fraud class action suit, will pay $480M as part of the settlement; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE ACQUIRES EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Must Pay $97 Million For Wage And Labor Violations — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan was skeptical in an interview over whether banks should cut off business with gun retailers; 07/05/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS 92.4% OF SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE EXECUTIVE PAY; 24/04/2018 – Scandal-plagued Wells Fargo gets ready to hear protests at meeting in Des Moines; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY REVENUE OF $21.9 BLN, DOWN FROM $22.3 BLN

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Put) (LOW) by 95.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 87,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 4,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437,000, down from 91,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $99.23. About 3.92M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – BRIEF-Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake In Lowe’s- WSJ, Citing; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N FY SHR VIEW $5.47, REV VIEW $71.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LIKELY THAT NEXT RBA RATE MOVE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN® Tools Now Available At Lowe’s Stores Nationwide And Lowes.com; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS IF RATE RISE COULD COME QUICKER BECAUSE OF STRONGER ECONOMY THAT WOULD BE GOOD; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LOWER CURRENCY WOULD HELP INFLATION, UNEMPLOYMENT; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s -Update; 30/05/2018 – Lowe’s bans paint strippers after protest campaign

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 10,000 shares. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.28 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New by 2,432 shares to 2,885 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (Put) (NYSE:TWTR) by 255,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (Put) (NYSE:ITUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,796 shares to 38,200 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) by 35,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26B for 9.97 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.