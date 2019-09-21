As Lowes Cos (Put) (LOW) Market Valuation Declined, Ionic Capital Management Has Lifted Position; As Msci (MSCI) Stock Price Rose, Rafferty Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $569,296

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 2,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 14,286 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, down from 16,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $9.66 during the last trading session, reaching $225.73. About 862,307 shares traded or 59.03% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 23/05/2018 – UBS ETF CH – MSCI Switzerland Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Goes Above 50D-MA; 25/04/2018 – SOURCE MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 09/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS SECURITY DOESN’T MEET LIQUIDITY RULES FOR INCLUSION; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Net $115.1M; 09/04/2018 – MSCI Announces Sale of FEA®; 30/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – MSCI CEO HENRY FERNANDEZ SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 29/05/2018 – Ahead of the pack China trio sees strong demand before MSCI inclusion; 15/05/2018 – MSCI: ARGENTINA MARKET SITUATION MAKES IT TOUGHER TO DECIDE WHETHER TO GIVE IT EMERGING MARKET STATUS

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Put) (LOW) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 11,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 5,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $110.96. About 6.23M shares traded or 33.75% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Aussie Rate Increase Might Come as a Shock After 7 Years; 22/05/2018 – US News: Lowe’s Is Better By Hiring J.C. Penney’s CEO; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season; 23/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE BUILDS ABOUT $1B STAKE IN LOWE’S: CNBC/DJ; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – IN INTERIM NIBLOCK WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY Total Sales Up 5%; 13/03/2018 – NY Comptroller: Shareholders Cheer Lowe’s New Green Energy Initiatives

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $963.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crescent Acquisition Corp by 56,300 shares to 43,700 shares, valued at $439,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Com invested in 0.29% or 157,539 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring has 546,525 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Comml Bank Inc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Trustmark Bank Trust Department reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Carret Asset Limited Liability invested in 0.15% or 9,545 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Com accumulated 10,393 shares. Texas-based Cypress Asset Tx has invested 1.16% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Gsa Prtn Llp has invested 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Next Fincl Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Markel Corporation invested in 0.88% or 570,000 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 33,438 shares. Miller Investment Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 25,230 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,310 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd invested in 0.04% or 4,097 shares. Greatmark Invest Prns Inc holds 2.04% or 67,647 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 19.26% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.35 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $136.36M for 35.05 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $5.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,815 shares to 71,549 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) by 612,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold MSCI shares while 149 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 0.01% less from 73.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Advisers Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 45,844 shares. British Columbia Inv Corp owns 40,675 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Investec Asset North America holds 0.1% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 4,582 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc owns 18,404 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 139,540 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.05% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.33% or 19,892 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 1.45M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. New York-based Barrett Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Tarbox Family Office holds 21 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Picton Mahoney Asset Management invested 0.86% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Raymond James invested in 0.02% or 52,804 shares. 212,572 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Trust. C Worldwide Grp Holdg A S stated it has 2.27% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).