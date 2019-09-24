As Lowes Cos (LOW) Valuation Declined, Miller Investment Management LP Trimmed Position; Celestica (CLS) Shareholder Donald Smith & Company Increased Its Position by $3.61 Million

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Celestica (CLS) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 601,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 3.77M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.74 million, up from 3.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Celestica for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.24. About 116,237 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Rev $1.5B; 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc; 12/03/2018 Celestica Files Form 20-F; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 12.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 3,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 25,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55 million, down from 28,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.36. About 2.81M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS AT THE MOMENT WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE LOWER A$; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR LOWE SPEECH: LIVE; 21/05/2018 – Lowe’s Companies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.22 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY Total Sales Up 5%; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Intensified Trade Tensions a Threat to Global Growth; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s — 3rd Update; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS, DOMESTICALLY, HIGH LEVEL OF HOUSEHOLD DEBT REMAINS A VULNERABILITY; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s board of directors is actively searching for Niblock’s replacement; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS FORMED COMMITTEE TO LEAD CEO SEARCH; COMMITTEE CHAIRED BY DAVID BATCHELDER, DIRECTOR RECOMMENDED BY ACTIVIST INVESTOR D.E. SHAW

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advantage Oil & Gas (NYSE:AAV) by 538,393 shares to 10.87M shares, valued at $13.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) by 140,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,408 shares, and cut its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC).

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $437.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 11,551 shares to 18,380 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 45,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 20.29 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.