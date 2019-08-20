As Lowes Cos (LOW) Valuation Declined, Holder Prospector Partners Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.98 Million; Ecolab (ECL) Holder Yhb Investment Advisors Trimmed Position as Stock Value Rose

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 84,035 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.84 million, down from 85,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $207.04. About 499,089 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 18,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 84,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.29 million, down from 103,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $98.21. About 7.84M shares traded or 49.62% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock will retire once a successor is found; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to retire once successor is found; 05/03/2018 – LOWE’S TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION FROM UBS GLOBAL CONSUMER & RETAI; 26/03/2018 – Investors cheer changing of the guard at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s, supports incoming CEO Marvin Ellison – Dow Jones; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TARIFF ESCALATION COULD LEAD TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC SHOCK; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of CGCMT 2016-C1; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE SPEECH IN SYDNEY: LIVE

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 18,000 shares to 176,000 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 116,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 559,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.15 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock or 250 shares. 10,000 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw has invested 1.23% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Waters Parkerson Ltd Liability holds 74,364 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White owns 3,055 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 192,744 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Raub Brock Capital LP reported 4.36% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 2,190 were accumulated by Taurus Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Atlantic Union Natl Bank reported 47,168 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Company reported 910,800 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.56% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Maryland Cap reported 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Everett Harris And Ca accumulated 4,695 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Franklin Street Advsr Nc owns 4,926 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 124,949 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Capital Llc has 2.38% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 165,646 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Inc has 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Yhb Inv holds 2.32% or 84,035 shares. Stephens Ar owns 16,631 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 12,656 are owned by Fort Limited Partnership. De Burlo Group reported 2,750 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 234,877 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc holds 1.11% or 76,178 shares. Page Arthur B reported 1,510 shares stake. Jensen Mngmt has invested 4.94% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Pinnacle Fincl Prtn reported 0.16% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). First Bank & Trust Tru reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation has invested 0.22% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Dudley And Shanley Inc holds 7.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 153,461 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41 million and $638.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 13,516 shares to 25,816 shares, valued at $678,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 3,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).