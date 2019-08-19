As Lowes Cos (LOW) Valuation Declined, Holder Oz Management LP Upped Its Position; Cabot (CBT) Shareholder Cabot-Wellington Has Trimmed Holding by $5.05 Million as Shares Declined

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 112,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 209,480 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61 million, down from 321,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $38.34. About 424,399 shares traded or 16.09% up from the average. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Cordeiro to Retire and Appoints Erica McLaughlin as Chief Financial; 26/03/2018 – Cabot Corporation Receives Responsible Care RC14001® Certification in Tianjin, China; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP – ANTICIPATE THAT REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS WILL CONTINUE ITS “ROBUST” PERFORMANCE FOR BALANCE OF YEAR; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cabot, lfis are said in talks to buy Italy debt collector FBS – Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 2018; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR ACQUIRE CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP – ENTERED INTO A MULTI-YEAR EUROPEAN LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH CABOT CORPORATION; 27/03/2018 – Cabot Corporation Celebrates 30 Years of Success and Development in China; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP QTRLY NET SALES $818 MLN VS $678 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 153,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 2.38 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260.38M, up from 2.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $93.92. About 4.37M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock will retire once a successor is found; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Aussie Rate Increase Might Come as a Shock After 7 Years; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q EPS $1.19; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s — 3rd Update; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 24/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Lowe’s Rtgs Unaffctd By Actvst Invstr, New CEO; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s names J.C. Penney’s Marvin Ellison as CEO; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Has Market Value of About $77.7 Billion

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lowe’s goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Lowe’s Earnings Preview: Seeking Balanced Growth – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Dow drops 390 points and slips back below 26,000 as bond yields decline – CNBC” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “NYSE Stocks With Little Or No Debt, Low P/E’s And Paying 3%+ Dividends – Forbes” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BorgWarner: Low Price, High Risk – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (Put) (NYSE:GTT) by 29,600 shares to 40,400 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 990,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $23,725 was bought by WARDELL LISA W. 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57M and $146.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.