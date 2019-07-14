As Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Cut Holding; As Hess (HES) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ngam Advisors LP Has Trimmed Stake

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 52,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,211 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, down from 158,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $63.13. About 1.76M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 27/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Hess Corporation (HES) Investors; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased Hess Is Initiating Comprehensive Operating Review; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Revised to Negative From Stable After $1B Shr Repurchase Plan; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS WILL ADD THIRD FRACK CREW TO BAKKEN BY END OF YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management supports Hess buyback on eve of proxy deadline; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS DEEPWATER INVESTMENT NEEDED TO MEET RISING OIL DEMAND; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased With Hess Goal of Becoming Best-In-Class Bakken Operator; 17/04/2018 – Hess Announces Exciting 2018 Toy Truck Lineup; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION CAPITAL AND EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES WERE $384 MLN IN QUARTER, COMPARED TO $393 MLN IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 4,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 328,864 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.00 million, down from 333,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $107.4. About 4.81M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: CONTINUATION OF CURRENT STANCE OF MONETARY POLICY WILL HELP ECONOMY ADJUST; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-2 card ABS; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BUT A$ NOT BROADLY OVERVALUED; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 30% CAP ON INTEREST ONLY LENDING SHOULD REMAIN; 22/05/2018 – JCPenney CEO Leaves for Lowe’s (Video); 26/03/2018 – Investors cheer changing of the guard at Lowe’s; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY SPEECH NOTES; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE A LOWER CURRENCY IN AUSTRALIA

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 13.29 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.34% or 44,258 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 168,648 shares. Cypress, Florida-based fund reported 45,795 shares. D Scott Neal owns 1,938 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Smith Salley Assoc has invested 1.55% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Natixis has 0.19% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Etrade Mngmt Lc has 0.24% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 6.49 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Greenleaf invested in 0.02% or 11,879 shares. Osborne Prns Cap owns 1.34% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 62,853 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd holds 937 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd owns 34,284 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bokf Na holds 66,076 shares. The Tennessee-based Pinnacle Finance Prtn has invested 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,927 shares to 17,773 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 20,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. HES’s profit will be $6.07 million for 789.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Tcp Cap Corp by 47,320 shares to 80,889 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc by 46,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 396,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Corp owns 0% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 1,250 shares. Blair William & Il holds 0% or 4,189 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 42,590 shares. Victory Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Barometer Cap Incorporated reported 0.55% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Cibc World Markets Corporation owns 0.07% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 145,801 shares. 7,611 are owned by Fund Sa. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 10,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Us Bancshares De accumulated 32,094 shares. Whittier Co Of Nevada reported 0.24% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 10,000 shares. Northern Trust Corporation invested in 3.32 million shares. Ancora Limited Liability Com holds 3,582 shares. Impala Asset Limited Com has 2.34M shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 28 shares.