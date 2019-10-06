As Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Value Declined, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Upped Holding by $3.00 Million; Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Continues to Hold Stake in Lowe’s Cos (Put) (LOW)

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (Put) (LOW) by 233.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 909 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 1,298 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.10B, up from 389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $107.42. About 4.17M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – IN INTERIM NIBLOCK WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HISTORY SHOWS PROTECTIONISM IS BAD; 23/05/2018 – Full story: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s – Dow Jones; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australia Has a Lot Riding on China Managing Debt Build-Up; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CEO steps down, joins Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N FY SHR VIEW $5.47, REV VIEW $71.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA WON’T BE AFFECTED IF CHINA BUYS MORE FROM U.S: LOWE; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q EPS $1.19; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 140,000 shares to 480,000 shares, valued at $65.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 91,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,193 shares, and cut its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Securities Gru, a Japan-based fund reported 47,957 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.04% or 484,261 shares. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 7,947 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Comerica National Bank invested in 0.24% or 284,978 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.08% or 7,526 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp reported 0.36% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney owns 69,650 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. First City Cap Mngmt Inc has 10,811 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. 4,803 are owned by Trust Of Oklahoma. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.15% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 3,028 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr has 0.28% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 70,144 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Lc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). First Allied Advisory Serv Inc has invested 0.19% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Montecito Commercial Bank & accumulated 4,739 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Williams Jones Associate Limited holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 129,340 shares.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $50189.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avangrid Inc by 16,505 shares to 49,860 shares, valued at $2.52B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Daily Journal Corp (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 54 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190 shares, and cut its stake in Capitol Federal Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CFFN).