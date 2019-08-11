As Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Lowered by $8.65 Million Its Stake; As Chevron New (CVX) Shares Rose, Private Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding

Private Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 23,753 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 26,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 4.72 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $98.55. About 5.21 million shares traded or 1.06% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Board Initiates Search for Successor to CEO Niblock; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SEES FY EPS $5.40 TO $5.50; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Gross Margin 34.63%; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT AND INFLATION LIKELY TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney’s Ellison ‘To Pursue Another Opportunity With Lowe’s Cos.’; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TRUMP TARIFF PROPOSAL COULD TURN BADLY IF ESCALATES; 05/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Keeps Benchmark Interest Rate at 1.5% (Full Text); 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE NAMES GEOFF LOWE AS CFO; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 17,216 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Park National Corporation Oh holds 12,334 shares. Moreover, Community Bankshares Na has 0.34% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). California-based Raub Brock Mngmt Lp has invested 4.36% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.46% or 21,887 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Inc Adv reported 3,938 shares stake. Halsey Associate Ct owns 11,026 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Buckingham Management Incorporated owns 3,800 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Salem Counselors Inc stated it has 3.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.24% or 13.86 million shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 2,245 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Indiana Tru & Invest Management stated it has 20,354 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Bancorp owns 2,538 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt accumulated 3.66M shares. Dakota Wealth Management holds 10,419 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.20 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. On Wednesday, June 19 the insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342. Ellison Marvin R also bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About SPX Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SPXC) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Care About Culp, Inc.’s (NYSE:CULP) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Lows Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $305.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9,400 shares to 15,275 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Fds by 82,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Apple, Chevron, Exxon, Pfizer, Verizon and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Corporation (CVX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $267.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,754 shares to 45,625 shares, valued at $8.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 11,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.