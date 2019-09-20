As Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Value Declined, Miller Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Stake by $365,000; Argan (AGX) Market Valuation Declined While Investment Management Of Virginia Lifted Its Holding

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Argan Inc. (AGX) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 8,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 181,582 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.37M, up from 173,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Argan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $611.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $39.76. About 95,036 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 12.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 3,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 25,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55M, down from 28,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $111.87. About 2.33M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire — 3rd Update; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIAN ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – IN INTERIM NIBLOCK WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $417.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporat (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 58,860 shares to 231,750 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,120 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 539,373 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Gru. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Olstein Capital Mgmt Lp invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 0.16% or 716,578 shares in its portfolio. Argi Ltd Com owns 3,465 shares. 58,813 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. West Coast Fincl Ltd Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). First Long Island Invsts Limited Company reported 246,876 shares stake. Commercial Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 13.76M shares. Montgomery Invest Mgmt owns 0.2% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4,460 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% or 10,939 shares. Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 2,085 shares. Tortoise Investment Management Lc reported 186 shares. Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 37,773 were reported by Df Dent & Inc.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $437.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 46,609 shares to 323,155 shares, valued at $16.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MCHI) by 248,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 486,097 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.04B for 20.56 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W.