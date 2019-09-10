As Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Value Declined, Holder Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Lifted Its Holding; Analog Devices (ADI) Shareholder Timucuan Asset Management Boosted Stake by $1.88 Million

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 17,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 820,650 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.39M, up from 802,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $112.13. About 276,719 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 1145.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 33,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 36,114 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $113.52. About 1.37 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN INTEREST RATES WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: A Case of Good Timing — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NON-MINING INVESTMENT ROSE ABOUT 9% IN PAST YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lowe’s Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOW); 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – COMPARABLE SALES IN MAY ARE DOUBLE-DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Encouraged by Strong Sales in May; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: HAVE MORE STAFF LOOKING AT CHINA THAN ANY OTHER SINGLE OVERSEAS ECONOMY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 153,947 are held by Sei Invs Co. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 12,177 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bluecrest Capital accumulated 3,766 shares. 5,214 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communication. Somerville Kurt F holds 2.62% or 125,442 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Com holds 67 shares. Mackenzie Fin stated it has 2,349 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management has invested 0.1% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). S&Co Incorporated stated it has 0.06% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And has invested 0.11% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 38,646 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Moreover, First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc has 0.03% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 7,942 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.08% or 7,171 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 1.81 million shares. Btc Cap Mngmt owns 39,228 shares. The New York-based Williams Jones & has invested 0.31% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Sandy Spring Bancorp holds 0.59% or 63,987 shares. Bollard Grp Limited Liability reported 0.09% stake. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,750 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Meridian Communication holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 15,098 shares. 15,182 are owned by Cookson Peirce And. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.4% or 58,346 shares in its portfolio. South State owns 27,312 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Professional Advisory Services stated it has 2,350 shares. 4,713 were accumulated by Aureus Asset Ltd Co. Weiss Multi accumulated 42,500 shares. Aperio Limited Company holds 589,279 shares. Arrow Finance Corp accumulated 7,085 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 the insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538. $23,725 worth of stock was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24.