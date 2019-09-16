As Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Value Declined, Glenview Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $2.02 Million; Post Hldgs (POST) Stock Declined While Freshford Capital Management Raised by $1.45 Million Its Stake

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 14,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 277,267 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.83M, up from 263,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $108.51. About 367,182 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TERM LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MAY 24, 2024; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Pri; 08/03/2018 Post Holdings Announces Repricing of Approximately $2.2 Billion Term Loan; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – FILING AMENDMENT TO FORM 8-K TO PROVIDE ESTIMATES OF CHARGES, COSTS IT EXPECTS TO INCUR IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSURE OF CEREAL MANUFACTURING FACILITY; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest, sources say [21:39 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Continues to Evaluate Options for Business Including IPO, Placement of Private Equity, Sale or Combination; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %); 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 20,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 783,991 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.11 million, down from 804,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $112.26. About 1.47M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australia Has a Lot Riding on China Managing Debt Build-Up; 23/05/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s, supports incoming CEO Marvin Ellison – Dow Jones; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR HIS SUCCESSOR; 18/05/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PROPOSED TARIFFS MANAGEABLE BUT REPRISALS WOULD BE VERY DAMAGING; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Reports 3% Net Sales Increase; Comparable Sales Fall Short of Expectations — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Correction to Ackman Lowe’s Story; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: SAME-STORE SALES IN MAY UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 30/05/2018 – Fiberon launches Elements Aluminum Railing at Lowe’s and lowes.com

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.64 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, June 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 41,000 are held by Primecap Mngmt Ca. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 329 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hrt Limited Liability holds 13,301 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.36% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4.27M shares. Fagan Incorporated holds 2.75% or 67,100 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 64,687 shares or 0.32% of the stock. 203,400 were accumulated by Lionstone Capital Lc. Alpha Cubed Llc has 6,570 shares. Swift Run Mgmt has invested 0.47% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). First Hawaiian State Bank holds 13,295 shares. Gould Asset Ltd Com Ca holds 0.09% or 2,450 shares. Haverford stated it has 1.10 million shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 22.11 million shares. Rothschild Inv Il reported 24,050 shares stake. Lvw Advisors reported 2,134 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Univar Inc by 1.34 million shares to 5.74 million shares, valued at $126.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Endo Intl Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 5.14M shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 2,750 shares. Northern accumulated 536,628 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Company Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 27 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd holds 0.01% or 15,955 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 29,310 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP owns 184 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Financial Service reported 7,064 shares. Barclays Public Lc has 111,165 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. St Johns Inv Mgmt Llc holds 33 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Tru Advisors Lp invested in 223,553 shares. Bridger Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 598,943 shares for 4.89% of their portfolio. 112 are held by Signaturefd Limited Company. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 12,595 shares. 9,638 are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 82,196 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $196,256 activity.

