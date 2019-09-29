As Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Value Declined, Cape Ann Savings Bank Has Trimmed Position by $413,300; Hawkeye Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Greenbrier Cos (GBX) by $3.80 Million

Cape Ann Savings Bank decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 43.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Ann Savings Bank sold 4,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 5,408 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $545,000, down from 9,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Ann Savings Bank who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.54. About 3.66M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: LOT ALSO RIDING ON CHINA MANAGING BUILD-UP OF RISK IN ITS FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SINGLE BIGGEST RISK TO CHINESE ECONOMY LIES IN FINANCIAL SECTOR AND THE BIG RUN-UP IN DEBT; 06/03/2018 – RBA Gov. Lowe: Next Move in Australian Rates Likely Up, Not Down; 18/05/2018 – Lowe Enterprises Investors Acquires 1 Kennedy Flats Apartment Community; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: NON-MINING SPEND INCREASE LARGEST SINCE FINANCIAL CRISIS; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inheriting Chain Reeling From Tough U.S. Spring; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – PROLONGED UNFAVORABLE WEATHER ACROSS GEOGRAPHIES LED TO DELAYED SPRING SELLING SEASON WHICH IMPACTED RESULTS IN OUTDOOR CATEGORIES IN QTR

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 64.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc sold 126,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 70,511 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 197,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $972.56M market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $29.94. About 239,021 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding

Cape Ann Savings Bank, which manages about $86.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,027 shares to 14,899 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Sfmg Ltd Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 5,294 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 894,398 shares. Peninsula Asset Inc holds 47,232 shares or 3.37% of its portfolio. Hartline Investment holds 14,010 shares. Rockland Tru invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Beck Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,935 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 25,000 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 1,314 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 819,224 shares. Yhb Invest Advsrs stated it has 0.27% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Virtu Ltd Liability accumulated 0.07% or 11,678 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth has 0.4% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 8,745 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 11,950 shares. Northeast Invest Management holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 194,199 shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 20.14 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Juniorminingnetwork.com which released: “NYSE American Notifies General Moly About Low Share Price Continued Listing Deficiency – Junior Mining Network” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iron Mountain: Maintaining A Strong Buy – Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ING: Lower Rates = Lower Earnings = Lower Share Price – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pershing Square Holdings – Lowe’s Companies – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips: Low Dividend Yield Is A Deal-Breaker – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 shares were bought by Frieson Donald, worth $200,342. Ellison Marvin R also bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares.

Analysts await The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, up 73.75% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.8 per share. GBX’s profit will be $45.15 million for 5.38 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.18% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Greenbrier Companies Shares Derailed and Lost 21.9% Value in March – Motley Fool” on April 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Greenbrier And Trinity: A Tale Of 2 Railcar Companies – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Greenbrier slumps after outlook disappoints – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Greenbrier -3.5% after issuing below consensus Q2 earnings guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:GBX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold GBX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 27.61 million shares or 8.71% less from 30.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Llc owns 22,715 shares. Metropolitan Life has 10,288 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hgk Asset Mgmt holds 9,276 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 31,669 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 50 shares. State Bank Of America De holds 215,830 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt reported 2,789 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 103,530 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 6,350 shares. Sei Invs Company has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Wells Fargo Company Mn stated it has 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Us Commercial Bank De has 2,063 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).